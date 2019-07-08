Serena Williams eases into quarterfinals at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England — Serena Williams eased into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 14th time by beating Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2 on No. 1 Court.

Williams won six straight games from 3-2 in the first set to take control of the match. She raised both arms in celebration after her fifth break of the match gave her a 5-2 lead in the second set and served out the victory when Suarez Navarro sent a backhand wide.

Williams is looking for her eighth Wimbledon title after losing last year’s final to Angelique Kerber. She has never lost a set in seven career meetings against Suarez Navarro.

Williams will next face fellow American Alison Riske, who upset top-ranked Ash Barty earlier in the day.

Also, Barbora Strycova came from a set and break down to beat Elise Mertens 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Mertens led 5-2 in the second set but lost nine straight games to go 4-0 down in the second.