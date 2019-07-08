Serena Williams fined $10K for damaging Wimbledon court in practice

Serena Williams. (Ben Curtis/AP)

WIMBLEDON, England — Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 by the All England Club for damaging a court during practice before the Wimbledon tournament started.

Fabio Fognini was fined $3,000. The Italian said during his third-round loss that he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon.

Nick Kyrgios was handed two fines, one for $3,000 from the first round and another for $5,000 from the second round — both for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Australian lost to Rafael Nadal in four sets in the second round.

