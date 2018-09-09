Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open final violations

Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 for her three code violations picked up during Saturday’s U.S. Open final.

Williams came undone in the second set of her 6-2, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka, receiving a warning for on-court coaching after Patrick Mouratoglou was caught giving her hand signals.

She was later given her second violation after smashing her racquet, costing her a point. Williams proceeded to call chair umpire Carlos Ramos a “thief” which was ruled her third violation, costing her a game.