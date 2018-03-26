Shapovalov beats Querrey, advances to fourth round at Miami Open

MIAMI — Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Sam Querrey of the United States on Monday.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., broke serve in the final game, winning on double match point when the 11th-seeded Querrey sent a backhand into the net.

Shapovalov next faces the winner of a third-round match between American Jack Sock and Borna Coric of Croatia.

Querrey had 12 break opportunities against Shapovalov in the match, but converted just three of them.

Shapovalov converted on four of six break-point opportunities.

The young Canadian had 12 double faults to Querrey’s five, but made the shots he needed to grind out the win.

Twentieth seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ontario, had the day off before facing France’s Jeremy Chardy in the fourth round on Tuesday.

