Shapovalov downs Edmund in 3 sets, advances to semis at Madrid Open

Denis Shapovalov from Canada. (Francisco Seco/AP)

MADRID – Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is off to the semifinals at the Madrid Open.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Britain’s Kyle Edmund 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-4 on Friday. He’ll face the winner of a match between American John Isner, the No. 7 seed, and No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany in a semifinal on Saturday at the clay-court tournament.

Shapovalov, 19, knocked off fellow Canadian Milos Raonic on Thursday to advance to the quarters. Ranked 43rd in the world, Shapovalov recorded a second straight upset against No. 22 Edmund, who reached the semifinals at this year’s Australian Open.

Shapovalov is looking for his first career ATP Tour title.

