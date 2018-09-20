Shapovalov, Dzumhur into St. Petersburg quarterfinals

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — St. Petersburg Open defending champion Damir Dzumhur reached the quarterfinals by beating Guido Pella 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday.

Dzumhur landed 70 per cent of his first serves on his way to a win which set up a quarterfinal with Stan Wawrinka.

Also, 19-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov defeated Italian player Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-0 and lined up a quarterfinal against Martin Klizan.

The eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia prevailed against Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 6-4 in their second-round match.