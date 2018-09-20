Shapovalov, Dzumhur into St. Petersburg quarterfinals

Denis Shapovalov of Canada returns the ball to Adrian Menendez-Maceiras of Spain during the St. Petersburg Open match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — St. Petersburg Open defending champion Damir Dzumhur reached the quarterfinals by beating Guido Pella 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday.

Dzumhur landed 70 per cent of his first serves on his way to a win which set up a quarterfinal with Stan Wawrinka.

Also, 19-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov defeated Italian player Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-0 and lined up a quarterfinal against Martin Klizan.

The eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia prevailed against Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 6-4 in their second-round match.

More from Sportsnet
Giorgi ousts top seed Wozniacki to reach Tokyo quarters
Associated Press
Bertens, Minella advance to quarterfinals at Korea Open
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.