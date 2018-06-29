Shapovalov headlines field of 5 Canadians in main draw at Wimbledon

Canada's Denis Shapovalov celebrates his win over John Millman, of Australia, during their first round match at the French Open. (Alessandra Tarantino/CP/AP)

WIMBLEDON, England — A fifth Canadian is heading to the main singles draw at Wimbledon.

For the third consecutive Grand Slam, Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., is in as a lucky loser.

Lucky losers are players who lose in the final round of qualifying, but are eligible to take a place in the main field when another player drops out or is injured.

Polansky will take on Dennis Novak of Austria in the first round.

Polansky joins Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver in the main draw.

Raonic, the 13th seed, will face Liam Broady of Great Britain in the first round.

Shapovalov, the 26th seed, has a tough first-round clash against 46th-ranked Jeremy Chardy of France.

If Shapovalov wins, he could face Wimbledon fan favourite and former world No. 1 Andy Murray in the second round. The Scotsman is coming off an 11-month injury absence.

Pospisil meets Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in the first round.

On the women’s side, qualifier Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., is the lone Canadian in the main draw. She’ll face British wild card Gabriella Taylor in the first round.

More from Sportsnet
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for main draw at Wimbledon
Canadian Press
Canadians trail the betting favourites on 2018 Wimbledon odds
OddsShark Staff

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.