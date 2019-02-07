Shapovalov wins second-round match at Open Sud de France

MONTPELLIER, France — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is off to the quarterfinals at the ATP Tour’s Open Sud de France.

The third-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Marcel Granollers of Spain 6-4, 7-6 (1) on Thursday in a second-round match.

Ranked 25th in the world, Shapovalov won 91 per cent of his points on first serve and didn’t face a single break point against the 111th-ranked Granollers.

Shapovalov got a bye to the second round as one of the top four seeds. He’ll face the winner of a match between No. 7 seed Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France and Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old Shapovalov is coming off a weekend in which he won two matches to lead Canada to a Davis Cup tie victory over host Slovakia.