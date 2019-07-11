Simona Halep tops Elina Svitolina to reach first Wimbledon final

Simona Halep has reached her first Wimbledon final.

The former No. 1 advanced to Saturday’s championship match at the All England Club by beating Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3 on Centre Court.

Halep broke Svitolina three times in the first set, and then again to take a 4-3 lead in the second. She won the match with another break in the final game.

The seventh-seeded Romanian won the French Open last year, and has reached the final at Roland Garros on two other occasions. She also reached the Australian Open final in 2018, but her previous best at the All England Club had been a spot in the semifinals in 2014.

Halep will face either seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams or Barbora Strycova in the final.