Simona Halep withdraws from Eastbourne with injury

Romania's Simona Halep poses in the Roland Garros stadium, with her cup after defeating Sloane Stephens in the French Open women's final. (Corinne Dubreuila/AP)

LONDON — Recently crowned French Open champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week’s Nature Valley International grass-court tournament in Eastbourne.

The top-ranked Halep says in a statement that she felt Achilles tendon pain and inflammation during her title run in Paris "and it has yet to fully recover."

Halep adds that doctors have advised her to rest more "while continuing treatment."

Eastbourne is a warmup for Wimbledon, which starts July 2.

Halep has not played since beating Sloane Stephens for the Roland Garros title earlier this month.

