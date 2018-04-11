Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys on U.S. Fed Cup team

Sloane Stephens, of the United States, reacts after defeating Venus Williams, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open. (Seth Wenig/AP)

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, runner-up Madison Keys and semifinalist CoCo Vandeweghe, along with former No. 1 doubles player Bethanie Mattek-Sands, are on the American roster that will face France in the Fed Cup semifinals.

The U.S. Tennis Association has announced captain Kathy Rinaldi’s picks for the April 21-22 matches on an indoor clay court in Aix-en-Provence, France.

Stephens is ranked No. 9 this week, with Keys 13th and Vandeweghe 16th.

Mattek-Sands returned to action last month after being sidelined since July, when she dislocated her right kneecap and ruptured her patellar tendon during a singles match at Wimbledon.

The French team is Kristina Mladenovic, Pauline Parmentier and Amandine Hesse.

Both countries are missing their highest-ranked player: No. 8 Venus Williams for the U.S., and No. 7 Caroline Garcia for France.

The U.S. owns an 11-2 record against France in the Fed Cup. The French won their most recent meeting, in 2014.

More from Sportsnet
Canada to host the Netherlands in Davis Cup World Group play in September
Canadian Press
John McEnroe very optimistic for future of Shapovalov & Auger-Aliassime
Sportsnet Staff

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.