Small taste of Auger-Aliassime vs. Shapovalov left us hungry for more

Before the ball was tossed for the first serve, Monday was a win for Canadian men’s tennis.

You had 28th-ranked Denis Shapovalov and fellow countryman Felix Auger-Aliassime set to make history on the biggest platform in their sport. There was 88th-ranked Vasek Pospisil, trying to prove he has the talent to crack the top-50, beating a higher-ranked opponent to advance past the first round of the U.S. Open. And then there was Milos Raonic, awaiting his Wednesday match and the chance to go deep in another major tourney. What would have been front page news a few years back — four Canadians competing in a Slam main draw — felt like a common occurrence in today’s landscape.

Still, there was no mistaking the main event.

After co-starring in the junior ranks and teaming up to win the boys’ U.S. Open doubles title three years ago, Monday marked the first ATP Tour matchup of many between the 19-year old Shapovalov and 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime in a highly-anticipated meeting for Canadian tennis fans who have watched both players blossom in real time.

Shapovalov’s rise over the last year has been well-documented. The Thornhill, Ont., product quickly emerged from a junior career that saw him ranked as high as second in the world to put the pro tour on notice at last year’s Rogers Cup. Wins versus current world No. 3 Juan Martin Del Potro and Rafa Nadal earned him legitimacy among some of the best in the game, and it was at the 2017 U.S. Open when he beat Jo-Wilfred Tsonga on his way to the Round of 16 that he really began to make a name for himself.

Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime, one year behind Shapovalov, is also on his way to making a name for himself early into his career. The 2016 U.S. Open boys singles champion had an impressive win at the 2018 Rogers Cup, beating Lucas Pouille before making his Grand Slam main draw debut on Monday. He entered the match ranked 116th, the first player born in the 2000s to be ranked that high.

The scene was set for the two rising stars to put on a show — which they did for the first two sets — but a scary incident in the third set forced Auger-Aliassime to withdraw down 5-7, 7-5, 1-4.

Here are some takeaways from Monday’s clash of Canadians in Flushing Meadows:

Back-fired

Before the match was called, we were treated to a close contest, which was to be expected for two opponents who know each other so well.

In 2015, Auger-Aliassime beat Shapovalov in the finals of the Prince George County tournament, and Shapovalov returned the favour last year at a challenger event in Drummondville, Que., both fun and tightly-contested matches.

Auger-Aliassime, whose familiarity with his friend’s game gives him a distinct advantage over several opponents, got off to a promising start on Monday. He effectively controlled the centre line, looking cool and collected while dictating several points, taking a quick 2-0 lead and eventually breaking his opponents’ serve twice en route to a 4-1 first set lead.

He went after Shapovalov’s backhand at every opportunity, trying to exploit the Federer-inspired signature one-hander by forcing Shapovalov to turn away from the net while chasing deep balls on the backhand side, and then firing a forehand to spin him back around.

Despite going down early, Shapovalov remained poised and stayed in the set and eventually tied it at five apiece. Auger-Aliassime continued to go after the backhand, but as Shapovalov warmed up and got shallower balls that allowed him time to wind up his shot, the stroke became a difference-maker again. He fired a nasty one-hander to take his first lead at 6-5 and eventually won the set and carried the momentum into the second.

Are you experienced?

They may be close in age, but Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime are far apart in terms of experience. That seemed to be making all the difference on Monday.

As Shapovalov mounted his early comeback, Auger-Aliassime began playing restless. He manufactured good opportunities but couldn’t finish. There was a put-away volley while facing set point that he bungled into the net late in the first set. He double-faulted to give a game away in the second set, while Shapovalov continued to find a way on top during clutch points.

Neither were at their best — unforced errors and nervous play from both opponents impacted the quality of the match — and Shapovalov, too, had his share of double faults and a number of errant shots into the stands.

Between the heightened atmosphere surrounding their match and the natural pressures of a Slam event, emotions were on full display. As Auger-Aliassime mounted a comeback of his own in the second set, a clearly frustrated Shapovalov ripped his shirt apart in anger and the two exchanged words following a questionable challenge call.

Flipping the script

While it looked like he was about to let the match get away from him, Auger-Aliassime battled back in the second set, breaking Shapovalov’s serve to fight back to 5-5.

He took the second set 7-5 and as the lights turned on at Flushing Meadows as the third set began, you could practically hear the collective strapping of seatbelts for what was to come.

And then two games into the third set, a jarring incident occurred when a faint Auger-Aliassime laid down on the court and called for the trainers.

Felix Auger-Aliassime laying down on the court. Calls for a trainer. Shapovalov clearly concerned about his friend and opponent. Felix grabbing at his heart. Scary scene in New York right now. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/Adimyd6piR — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) August 27, 2018

An injury timeout was taken for “heat-related treatment,” and subsequent reports noted that Auger-Aliassime had trouble slowing his heart rate. He returned to the match, but something clearly wasn’t right. He withdrew shortly after, providing a strange, sad, unexpected, and oddly uplifting ending.

Auger-Aliassime broke down in tears, as his friend and opponent wrapped him in a hug and urged the crowd to cheer him on. The two grabbed a seat beside one another.

“After the second game I felt something,” Auger-Aliassime says.

“You were playing at such a high level,” Shapovalov offers encouragement.

“I was fading,” he responds.

It may not have been the ending anybody wanted, but it left us ready to circle the calendar the next time the two friends and budding rivals face off.

“It’s actually really tough to see [Auger-Aliassime] go down like this,” Shapovalov said after the match. “I told him ‘Look, we’re going to be back here. We’re going to be at the Finals. This is just one match.”

The first of many, let’s hope.