Spain salvages pride against France following Davis Cup exit

Spain's Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez, right, play France's Nicolas Mahut and Julien Benneteau during their Davis Cup. (Michel Spingler/AP)

LILLE, France — In a contest with nothing at stake except pride, Marcel Granollers of Spain defeated Frenchman Nicolas Mahut 6-7 (2), 6-3, 13-11 in the final singles match of their Davis Cup semifinal on Sunday.

France sealed its spot in the final on Saturday when Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut won the doubles to give the hosts an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Earlier Sunday, Richard Gasquet lost 1-6, 6-4, 14-12 to Albert Ramos Vinolas meaning France advanced with a 3-2 win.

France, which reached back-to-back finals for the first time since 2002, will either face Croatia or the United States in the final.

Spain was without top-ranked Rafael Nadal, who was ruled out because of the right-knee injury that forced him to retire from his U.S. Open semifinal against Juan Martin del Potro.

