Spain’s Bautista Agut leaves Davis Cup Finals because father ill

Roberto-Bautista-Agut

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut returns the ball to Russia's Andrey Rublev during their Davis Cup tennis match in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (Manu Fernandez/AP Photo)

MADRID — Spanish tennis player Roberto Bautista Agut has withdrawn from the Davis Cup Finals because his father is ill.

Bautista Agut left the team on Thursday, a day after defeating Nikola Mektic of Croatia in two sets.

Organizers said Bautista Agut returned home because the health of his father deteriorated in the last few hours.

Bautista Agut lost his first singles to Russian Andrey Rublev on Tuesday.

Spain defeated Russia and Croatia to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the revamped team competition.

The other players in the Spain team are top-ranked Rafael Nadal, Feliciano Lopez, Marcel Granollers and Pablo Carreno Busta.

Associated Press
Canadian Press

