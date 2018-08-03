Stan Wawrinka replaces Andy Murray in main draw at Rogers Cup

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Rogers Cup and will be replaced by Stan Wawrinka.

Murray is climbing back up the rankings after having hip surgery in January. This week he’s competing at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., where he’s played three, three-set matches already including one that ended at 3 a.m. Friday morning. After that marathon, which he eventually won 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (4) over Marius Copil, Murray was seen weeping on the court and gave some strong quotes to the media.

“I’m giving my view right now as someone who’s just come back from a very, very long injury layoff. I don’t think I should be put in a position like that, when you’re expected to come out and perform the next day. I don’t think it’s reasonable,” Murray said Friday morning. “And I’m disappointed with that, because I know that the weather’s tricky and I know it is for the scheduling, but it’s a very difficult position to be in.”

Wawrinka, who once reached as high as No. 3 in the rankings, is recovering from knee injuries. At the Citi Open he was upset in the first round by Donald Young in the first round. His first match of the Rogers Cup will be against world No. 17 Nick Kyrgios.