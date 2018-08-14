Tennis Canada announces new western training facility in Burnaby, B.C.

BURNABY, B.C. – Tennis Canada will build a new training facility in Burnaby, B.C., the sports national governing body announced on Tuesday.

The Western Canada Training Centre will be located within the Burnaby Lake Sports Complex and will house approximately 12 indoor courts and 12 outdoor courts.

It will also feature training and fitness facilities including a strength and conditioning centre, a physiotherapy clinic, sport analytics room, along with change rooms.

Tennis Canada already operates regional training centres in Toronto and Vancouver with a regional and national facility in Montreal.

The state-of-the-art centre in Burnaby will be a multi-use tennis facility providing community access to a broad base of programs for all age groups and skills including persons with a disability, while also housing the junior national training program in Western Canada and a training program for top B.C. athletes, including wheelchair athletes.

Design renderings and cost estimates will be developed in the following months along with a comprehensive fundraising campaign to support the facility.