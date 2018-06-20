Thiem, Nishikori upset in 2nd round at Gerry Weber Open

Kei Nishikori of Japan. (Ben Curtis/AP)

HALLE, Germany — Yuichi Sugita of Japan upset third-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-2, 7-5 at the grass-court Gerry Weber Open on Wednesday.

The 52nd-ranked Sugita forced 13 break opportunities and took three as he advanced to a quarterfinal against American qualifier Denis Kudla.

Kudla defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in their second-round match.

Seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori lost 6-2, 6-2 to Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut stayed in control against Robin Haase, winning 6-4, 7-5, and the Spaniard will next face Khachanov.

Defending champion Roger Federer plays Benoit Paire in the second round on Thursday.

