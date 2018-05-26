Thiem warms up for French Open with victory in Lyon

Dominic Thiem from Austria celebrates his victory. (Francisco Seco/AP)

LYON, France — Dominic Thiem warmed up for the French Open with a 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1 win against Gilles Simon in the Lyon Open final on Saturday.

The top-seeded Austrian recovered from a break down in the second set to secure his second title of the season and 10th of his career.

It was his seventh win in nine matches against Simon, who was bidding for his 14th title. Thiem broke the 33-year-old Frenchman’s serve four times.

The 24-year-old Thiem is the only player to have beaten top-ranked Rafael Nadal on clay this season — in the quarterfinals at the Madrid Masters two weeks ago. Thiem lost the final to Alexander Zverev.

The eighth-ranked Thiem has reached the past two semifinals at Roland Garros. First-round play starts Sunday in Paris.

