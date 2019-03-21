Three-time champion Venus Williams wins opening match at Miami Open

Venus Williams returns a shot to Christina McHale at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

MIAMI — Three-time tournament champion Venus Williams won her opening match Thursday at the new site of the Miami Open by beating Dalila Jakupovic 7-5, 6-3.

Williams won the tournament in 1998, 1999 and 2001 when it was played on Key Biscayne. The event moved this year to the Miami Dolphins’ complex, and Williams played in the stadium.

Whitney Osuigwe, a 16-year-old qualifier from Bradenton, Florida, earned her first WTA Tour victory by beating Mari Osaka, 6-2, 6-4. Osaka is the sister of 2018 champion Naomi Osaka.

No. 3-seeded Petra Kvitova won her opening match by beating Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4.

