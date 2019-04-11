Tipsarevic through to quarters at Men’s Clay Court Championship

Janko Tipsarevic, pictured above. (Marko Drobnjakovic/AP)

HOUSTON — Former top-10 player Janko Tipsarevic reached his first ATP Tour quarterfinal in 2 1/2 years by beating No. 3-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship.

The 34-year-old Tipsarevic returned to the tour this year after missing 16 months while having operations on his hamstrings.

He is ranked 372nd and entered the Houston tournament via a wild card.

Tipsarevic next will face No. 8 seed Sam Querrey or Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, who met later Thursday.

Tipsarevic hadn’t won a tour-level match since 2017 until doing so at the Miami Open last month. His most recent quarterfinal appearance came at Shenzhen, China, in October 2016.

More from Sportsnet
Injured Bianca Andreescu won't play for Canada in Fed Cup
Canadian Press
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime hoping to reach ATP Top 10 by 2020
Sportsnet Staff

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.