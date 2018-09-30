Tomic upsets top-seeded Fognini to win Chengdu Open

Bernard Tomic of Australia. (Chinatopix/AP)

CHENGDU, China — Bernard Tomic upset top-seeded Fabio Fognini 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7) to win the Chengdu Open championship on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Australian, ranked No. 123 in the world, smashed 12 aces and saved seven of 11 break points he faced to win his first ATP title since Bogota 2015.

The No. 13th-ranked Fognini fell short in his attempt to become the first Italian to win four tour-level titles in one season, following wins at Sao Paolo, Bastad and Los Cabos earlier this year.

