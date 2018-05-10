Top-ranked Halep loses to Pliskova in Madrid quarterfinals

Simona Halep of Romania blows on her racket during her match against Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic during the Madrid Open Tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. (Paul White/AP)

MADRID — Top-ranked Simona Halep lost to Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-3 in the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

Halep was the two-time defending champion and on a 15-match winning streak at the clay-court tournament.

But Pliskova gave the Romanian no chance, breaking her serve four times and hitting 20 winners.

"This was one of my best matches of the year," the sixth-seeded Pliskova said. "I feel amazing since in the last six matches I lost to her. I never thought I would beat her. My serve was great and everything went my way."

Pliskova won her 10th career title in April, when the Czech was victorious on clay in Stuttgart.

