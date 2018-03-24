Top-ranked Halep loses to Radwanska at Miami Open

Top-ranked Simona Halep lost her opening match Saturday at the Miami Open to Agnieszka Radwanska 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 (Lynne Sladky/AP)

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Top-ranked Simona Halep lost her third-round match Saturday at the Miami Open to Agnieszka Radwanska 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

The pairing was an especially tough one for Halep, who fell to 19-3 this year. Radwanska won the tournament in 2012, is ranked 32nd and improved to 6-5 against Halep.

In men’s play, American Frances Tiafoe broke serve only once — after he was two points from defeat — and that was enough to rally past No. 21-seeded Kyle Edmund 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5).

No. 4 Alexander Zverev edged Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5).

