Top-seed Alize Cornet upset by Jennifer Brady in Guangzhou Open

Alize Cornet of France. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

GUANGZHOU, China — Top-seeded Alize Cornet lost a rain-interrupted match to Jennifer Brady 6-0, 6-3 to exit the Guangzhou Open in the first round.

Cornet, who was incorrectly admonished by a chair umpire for changing her shirt during a match at the U.S. Open, was trailing 6-0, 2-1 when play was suspended because of rain in southern China on Monday. The 2014 Guangzhou Open finalist won only two more games on Tuesday, and Brady advanced to a second-round match against Kozlova Kateryna.

Two-time major winner Svetlana Kuznetsova beat Karman Thandi of India 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, and Andrea Petkovic also had to rally from a lacklustre first set before beating Lizetta Cabrera 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Among the seeded players advancing were No. 3 Wang Qiang, who beat Nicole Gibbs 6-1, 6-2, and No. 4 Aleksandra Krunic, who beat Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-3.

More from Sportsnet
Radwanska beats Mattek-Sands to advance at Korea Open
Associated Press
Sloane Stephens upset in opening round at Pan Pacific Open
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.