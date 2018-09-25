Top-seeded Begu knocked out in opening round of Tashkent Open

Irina-Camelia Begu. (Andrew Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Top-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu lost in the first round at the Tashkent Open to Kateryna Kozlova on Tuesday.

Romania’s Begu held serve just three times as she was swept aside 6-3, 6-2 by her Ukrainian opponent, who next plays Fiona Ferro of France.

Another seeded player fell as the Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva dismissed third-seeded Tamara Zidansek 6-1, 6-4 in their first-round match. Seeking her first tour singles title since her comeback, Zvonareva moves on to play qualifier Fanny Stollar.

Second-seeded Vera Lapko had few problems with her first-round opponent Bojana Jovanovski Petrovic, winning 6-1, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with Ivana Jorovic.

