Top-seeded Ramos-Vinolas ousted by qualifier in Marrakech

Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas returns the ball to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their quarterfinal match of the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament in Monaco, Friday, April, 21, 2017. (Claude Paris/AP)

MARRAKECH, Morocco — Russian qualifier Alexey Vatutin beat top-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (4), 6-2 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II.

Vatutin is playing in his first ATP World Tour event and next faces two-time champion Pablo Andujar in the last eight.

In another upset, Morocco’s Lamine Ouahab recovered from losing the first set to oust 2017 finalist Philipp Kohlschreiber 2-6, 6-0, 7-6 (3).

Radu Albot also bounced back from a set down by winning 12 of the next 15 games in his 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory over Andreas Seppi.

Frenchman Gilles Simon booked his spot in the quarters by overcoming Roberto Carballes Baena 7-5, 6-1.

