Top-seeded Zhang reaches semis of Japan Women’s Open

Zhang Shuai of China celebrates. (Ng Han Guan/AP)

TOKYO — Top-seeded Shuai Zhang beat Zariya Dinas 6-4, 7-5 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Japan Women’s Open.

Zhang relied on a dominant first serve to set up a semifinal clash with American qualifier Amanda Anisimova, who beat Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 6-1.

Fourth-seeded Wang Qiang beat Magda Linette 6-2, 6-2 and will face either Ajla Tomljanovic or Hsieh Su-Wei.

After losing the opening two games, Wang powered through to take the next eight in succession.

Linette lost the opening couple of games of the second set and Wang was able to comfortably close out the match after a brief rain delay that stopped her charge at 4-2 up.

