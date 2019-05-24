Top-seeded Zverev to face Jarry in Geneva Open final

alexander-zverev-serves-to-roger-federer

Alexander Zverev of Germany. (Tim Ireland/AP)

GENEVA — Alexander Zverev will seek his first title this season against 75th-ranked Nicolas Jarry in the Geneva Open final on Saturday.

Top-seeded Zverev was pushed hard in a 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-3 win over Federico Delbonis of Argentina in the last four on Friday.

The 22-year-old German let a 5-1 lead slip before taking the first set. In the decider, Zverev forced a service break to lead 2-1 and clinched victory by again breaking serve.

Unseeded Chilean Jarry advanced to his first career final by beating fifth-seeded Radu Albot of Moldova 6-3, 6-4.

