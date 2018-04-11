U.S. Open to use 25-second clocks, timed warmup in main draw

In this Sept. 7, 2017, file photo, Sloane Stephens, of the United States, reacts after defeating Venus Williams, of the United States, in the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. It's hard to pick one play that stood out for Sloane Stephens in her ride to the U.S. Open title this summer, but this 25-stroke point against Williams might have been the gem. (Seth Wenig/AP)

The U.S. Open will have 25-second serve clocks on all of its courts during main draw matches this year to enforce time limits between points.

The Grand Slam tournament, which begins in New York on Aug. 27, will also have a strict 7-minute period from when players enter a court until action starts after the warmup.

Both the serve clocks and strict timing for the warmup were tested during qualifying matches at Flushing Meadows in 2017.

U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier confirmed the changes for this year’s main draw to The Associated Press on Wednesday night. They were first reported by The New York Times.

More from Sportsnet
Canada to host the Netherlands in Davis Cup World Group play in September
Canadian Press
Venus, Serena Williams join Billie Jean King equal pay push
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.