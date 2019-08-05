Ukraine’s Yastremska upsets veteran Konta in 1st round of Rogers Cup

TORONTO — Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska pulled off an upset at the Rogers Cup women’s tournament Monday, downing Britain’s Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-2 in the first match of the day on centre court.

The 19-year-old Yastremska converted 4-of-10 break points to dispatch her No. 13-ranked opponent in one hour, 21 minutes.

Yastremska fired five aces to Konta’s three and saved 4-of-5 break points, including two in the final game.

The unseeded Yastremska entered her Rogers Cup main draw debut at No. 33, up from No. 104 at this time last year. She was coming off a fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon last month, her best showing at a Grand Slam.

Konta, 28, had won the only other career meeting between the two players, ousting Yastremska in the first round of the grass-court Eastbourne tournament in the U.K. in June.

Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez was scheduled to make her Rogers Cup main draw debut on centre court later Monday against qualifier Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

The 16-year-old from Laval, Que., won her first pro tournament at the ITF Gatineau Challenger last month. That, followed by a finals appearance at Granby, Que., a week later, allowed Fernandez to rocket 115 spots up the standings from the start of July to No. 260 entering Monday.

She was given a wild card for the Toronto tournament this year.

Fernandez played in last year’s Rogers Cup in Montreal as a 15-year-old, losing in the second round of qualifying.

Fernandez, so new to the WTA that the Tour’s website still doesn’t have a photo of her on her profile page, also won the French Open girls title this year.

In other early action Monday, American qualifier Jennifer Brady topped wild card Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-1, 6-2.