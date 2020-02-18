Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil advances to second round in Marseille

Tennis-ATP-Pospisil-returns-shot-during-Davis-Cup

Vasek Pospisil of Canada. (Mark Blinch/CP)

MARSEILLE, France — Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil advanced to the second round of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori on Tuesday.

Pospisil fired 14 aces in the win and saved five of six break points he faced. He converted two of his five break point chances.

Pospisil, who entered the tournament ranked 98th in the world, improved to 7-4 this season.

He will next face world No. 29 Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.

More from Sportsnet
Canadian Vasek Pospisil falls in second round at Rotterdam
Canadian Press
Vasek-Pospisil
Vasek Pospisil upsets top seed Daniil Medvedev in Rotterdam opener
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.