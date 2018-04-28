Vandeweghe beats Garcia to reach Stuttgart Open final

Coco Vandeweghe from the U.S. celebrates after winning the semifinal against France‚Äôs Caroline Garcia, at the WTA tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, April 28, 2018. (Marijan Murat/AP)

STUTTGART, Germany — CoCo Vandeweghe defeated Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to become the first American to reach the Stuttgart Open final since Lindsay Davenport in 2005.

She will face the fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova in Sunday’s final.

Pliskova hit six aces and converted three of her eight break opportunities to beat Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-4, 6-2 in the other semifinal.

Vandeweghe, who upset world No. 1 Simona Halep on Friday, lost just two points behind her first serve and never faced a break point against the sixth-seeded Garcia.

"That’s a job well done by me, and I can pat myself on the back because that’s a really good achievement for me," Vandeweghe said.

Vandeweghe, a wild-card entry, converted all three of her break opportunities as she claimed her third top-10 win of the week and advanced to her first clay-court final.

Vandeweghe and Pliskova will be going for their first singles title of the year.

