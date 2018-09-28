Verdasco knocks out Murray in quarterfinals of Shenzhen Open

Fernando Verdasco, of Spain. (Adam Hunger/AP)

SHENZHEN, China — Fernando Verdasco advanced to the semifinals of the Shenzhen Open by beating Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.

Verdasco, who is now 3-13 against Murray after winning the last two, saved five of six break points and broke Murray’s serve three times.

Verdasco will next face Yoshihito Nishioka, who defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Alos, Alex De Minaur beat fourth-seeded Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 7-6 (7) and will next play Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who ousted Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-7 (6), 7-6 (1), 6-4.

More from Sportsnet
Andy Murray beats David Goffin to reach Shenzhen Open quarterfinals
Associated Press
Murray, Shapovalov advance to second round of Shenzhen Open
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.