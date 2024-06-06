We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
Gauff gets into it with chair umpire in French Open semifinal
1:48 | June 6, 2024
Watch as World No. 2 Coco Gauff isn’t happy with the officiating in her semifinal match against Iga Swiatek at Roland-Garros, telling the chair umpire she doesn’t know the rules of the game after losing a point on the umpire’s judgement.