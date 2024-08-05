We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
How will quick turnaround from Olympics to NBO affect players?
5:47 | August 5, 2024
Jon Wertheim joins Evanka Osmak to discuss the quick turnaround from the Olympics to the National Bank Open, how much Felix Auger-Aliassime has left in the tank, if Leylah Fernandez is due to shine this tournament, who can challenge Sinner, and more.