Warriors’ coach Kerr would give Novak Djokovic a shot

After making a couple of big splashes over the past few off-seasons with the signings of Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr may have his sights set on a more unconventional target.

Not quite, but Kerr — an avid tennis supporter — has been to several matches at this year’s U.S. Open and when asked about which tennis player may have a shot at a roster spot with the champion Warriors, he picked the 13-time Grand Slam champion.

“Gosh. I might go with Djokovic,” Kerr told ATPWorldTour.com. “I think he can guard anybody. He moves his feet extremely well. Side to side, I think he can stay in front of anybody. I think he’d be good in the fast break. I’d like to see him on a basketball court.”

The Warriors have made a habit of engaging with champions from other sports to learn from and maintain their status as the gold standard of the NBA, including Roger Federer and Lionel Messi. Tennis, though, seems to have a deeper connection for Kerr.

“The movement is very similar. It’s one of the reasons I loved playing tennis. I can’t do it anymore, because my knees don’t hold up, but I loved playing for years after I retired because the movements were all very similar,” Kerr said.

“You’re chasing a ball, you’re down in a crouch. A defensive stance in basketball is the same position you’d be in in tennis, getting ready for your next shot. Lateral movements, up and back, jumping up to hit a lob, whatever.”

While Djokovic has made no indication that he would even consider the thought, crossing over into different sports has been a hot topic recently, with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey claiming he’d need six months of training to crack the NHL despite never having tried skating.

Danny Ainge, current GM of the Boston Celtics was a former player in the NBA, but also represented the Toronto Blue Jays as an infielder in Major League Baseball.