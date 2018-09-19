Wawrinka advances to quarterfinals at St. Petersburg Open

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland returns the ball to Karen Khachanov of Russia during the St. Petersburg Open. (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Stan Wawrinka continued his injury comeback with a hard-fought win over Karen Khachanov to reach the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Open on Wednesday.

Wawrinka saved two set points in each set on his way to winning 7-6 (10), 7-6 (1) over the fourth-seeded Khachanov, who at No. 24 is ranked 64 places above Wawrinka.

Wawrinka’s quarterfinal opponent will be either defending champion Damir Dzumhur or Guido Pella.

Also Wednesday, fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut beat qualifier Luca Vanni 7-5, 6-2 in their first-round match.

Canadian 19-year-old Denis Shapovalov, seeded seventh, won 7-6 (3), 6-2 against qualifier Adrian Menendez-Maceiras. He’ll meet Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the second round.

More from Sportsnet
Sloane Stephens upset in opening round at Pan Pacific Open
Associated Press
Osaka easily beats Cibulkova in first match since U.S. Open
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.