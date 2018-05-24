Williams sisters to team up in doubles at French Open

In this Feb. 11, 2018, file photo, USA's Venus Williams, left, and Serena Williams , right, talk between points in their doubles match against Netherlands' Leslie Herkhove and Demi Schuurs in the first round of Fed Cup tennis competition in Asheville, N.C. French Open organizers say the Williams sister will compete in the doubles tournament at Roland Garros. (Chuck Burton/AP)

PARIS — French Open organizers say two-time champions Serena and Venus Williams will compete in the doubles tournament at Roland Garros.

The American sisters have been handed a wild-card entry into the tournament they won together in 1999 and in 2010. They have not played doubles together at a major since they won Wimbledon two years ago.

Both sisters are also expected to compete in singles. The clay-court Grand Slam tournament starts on Sunday.

The French Open will mark Serena Williams’ first major tournament in more than a year. A three-time French Open champion in singles, she hasn’t played at a Grand Slam event since winning the Australian Open in January 2017, while pregnant.

More from Sportsnet
Canadians Andreescu, Polansky a win away from French Open main draw
Canadian Press
Australian Open semifinalist Chung pulls out of French Open
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.