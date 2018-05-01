Wimbledon singles champions to get more than $3 million

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon. (Alastair Grant/AP)

LONDON — The winners of the singles titles at Wimbledon will each receive about $3 million as part of a 7.6 per cent increase in the total prize money at this year’s tournament.

The All England Club says the total prize fund will be 34 million pounds ($46.5 million).

Of that, 2.25 million pounds ($3.07 million) will go to the men’s and women’s champions — up 50,000 pounds ($68,000) from 2017.

First-round losers will receive 39,000 pounds ($53,000), but they may have to forfeit their prize money if they retire from the match or perform "below professional standards."

Injured players will receive 50 per cent of their first-round prize money if they withdraw on site by the Thursday before the start of play. An injured player’s replacement would take the other 50 per cent.

