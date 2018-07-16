Wimbledon takeaways: Djokovic and Serena are back for more

The most traditional Grand Slam delivered one of its most unconventional results.

No. 11 seed Angelique Kerber took home the Venus Rosewater dish in a surprisingly comfortable win over Serena Williams in the Ladies’ Singles final on Saturday while No. 12 seed Novak Djokovic emerged from two years in the wilderness to win his first slam since the 2016 French Open on the men’s side on Sunday.

Shocks aplenty early on gave this year’s Wimbledon an eerily similar look to this year’s FIFA World Cup, and the captivating matches towards the finish line made for a memorable edition of SW19. Here are the biggest takeaways:

Serena Williams may only be getting started… again

Williams was as raw and emotional during her post-final interview as she was during the match. She made an uncharacteristic 24 unforced errors, including a return of serve into the net to end the match, but Kerber deserves all the credit for taking the 23-time Grand Slam champion out of her comfort zone and making just five unforced errors herself.

Despite the 6-3, 6-3 loss in the final, Serena’s performances over the two weeks signal a remarkable return to the game from pregnancy which included a near-death experience. A win on Sunday would have tied her with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles ever, but despite that disappointment, she was happy to remind everyone that this was just the beginning of a new chapter.

“I was really happy to get this far. For all the moms out there, I was playing for you today” Grace, poise and emotion. A runner-up’s interview given by a true champion.@SerenaWilliams #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/jjtw3cWyEq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

“I was really happy to get this far,” Williams said. “It’s obviously disappointing but I can’t be disappointed. You know, I have so much to look forward to, I’m literally just getting started so I look forward to it.”

Ominous words for the rest of the WTA circuit.

Ditto, Novak Djokovic

While many have hoped for someone such as Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem or Kyle Edmund from the Generation Next to emerge and win a Grand Slam, it is ultimately most fitting that the one to break the streak of six straight slam titles shared between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal was none other than Djokovic.

The Serb looks to have finally found the form that made him a 12-time Grand Slam champion entering the tournament, pulling out all the tricks in his bag an enthralling 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(9), 3-6, 10-8 win over World No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

Djokovic said he took great joy in having his three-year-old son, Stefan, be present when lifting the trophy (his son couldn’t actually watch the match because Wimbledon has an age restriction of five and older). If his accomplishments during the previous stretch from 2011–16 when he looked this good are any indication — he played 18 of the 24 Grand Slam finals and lost in the semis four times — there’ll be plenty opportunities yet for Stefan to cheer his dad on live.

“For the first time in my life, I have someone screaming daddy, daddy!” A 13th Grand Slam title for @DjokerNole, but this one will hold a special place in his heart #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sQRClwWT0i — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2018

Milos Raonic is still the Canadian No.1 incumbent

Sure, the ATP rankings still have Denis Shapovalov ahead of Milos Raonic by a handful of spots, but this year has shown that — barring injury — the teenager still has a ways to go in order to achieve and surpass the levels that his senior ally has already accomplished, including a quarterfinal appearance at this event.

Shapovalov has now lost in the second round of all three Grand Slams this year, including a disappointing loss to Benoit Paire in four sets after winning the first set 6-0. This could be a classic case of the sophomore slump, where he’s no longer able to sneak up on opponents. The 19-year-old is a bit of a known entity now, and is being challenged to show how he can find the next gear.

Having Raonic around could be a major positive, too, as good results for the 27-year-old on his preferred hard court surfaces could alleviate some of the burden and expectation being placed on Shapovalov.

Have we seen the last of the battle to the death?

For the second time in his career, John Isner played one of the longest matches in tennis history. Back in 2010, Isner played Frenchman Nicolas Mahut in the first round and needed 138 games in the final set and over 11 hours to advance to the second round of the tournament. Unsurprisingly, he lost the next match.

This time around, with a place in the final at stake, South African Kevin Anderson battled the American for 50 games in the final set and over six-and-a-half hours for the match. Isner came up with the short end of the stick, but Anderson faced an uphill battle in getting his body ready for the final, which he ultimately lost in straight sets.

Both players pleaded their case to put a stop to the madness, suggesting a tie-break if players were tied at 12-games-all in the final set. The U.S. Open is the only grand slam that plays a tie-break at six-games-all in the final set, and with player health continuing to grow in importance, it’s quite possible that the remaining Grand Slams that are yet to make changes seek a resolution.

Wimbledon or World Cup 2018 the home of upsets?

The 2018 FIFA World Cup began without Italy and the Netherlands, had the defending champions Germany knocked out in the first round, and then Spain upset by Russia in the Round of 16.

In the Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles bracket, all top-10 seeds were eliminated before the quarterfinals, with fourth-seeded Sloane Stephens, fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina, sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia and eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova getting knocked out in the very first round.

On the men’s side, No. 6 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 7 Dominic Thiem and No. 10 David Goffin all exited on opening day as well to set a combined record on the men’s and women’s sides of seven top-10 singles seeds lost in the first round. The previous record was six at the 1998 French Open.

Marin Cilic, last year’s finalist, was seeded third and lost in the second round to 72nd-ranked Guido Pella, while No. 4 seed Zverev suffered a shock five-set defeat to 138th-ranked Ernests Gulbis in the third round. Of course, King of Wimbledon Roger Federer losing to Kevin Anderson — despite it being the quarterfinal — was quite the shock, too.

So, which tournament did the upsets better?