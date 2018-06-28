World No. 1 Simona Halep among big names on Rogers Cup list

Romania's Simona Halep plays a shot against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

MONTREAL — Top-ranked Simona Halep is among the players confirmed to participate in the 2018 Rogers Cup, Tennis Canada announced Thursday.

Halep, the 2016 Rogers Cup champion, is coming off her first Grand Slam win at the French Open.

The top 25 players on the WTA Tour are planning to compete in the Aug. 6-12 Premier 5-level tournament at IGA Stadium, Tennis Canada said in a release.

Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova, Garbine Muguruza, Jelena Ostapenko, Maria Sharapova, Sloane Stephens, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki are among the other big names on the entry list.

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka received a wild card on Tuesday. Four additional wild-card entries will be announced over the coming weeks.

There are 12 spots reserved for qualifiers in the 56-player draw.

