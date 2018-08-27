World No. 1 Simona Halep knocked out in first round of U.S. Open

Simona Halep. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Simona Halep has been bounced from the U.S. Open in Round 1 for the second consecutive year.

Halep, the No. 1-ranked player on the WTA, fell 6-2, 6-4 to Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi.

More to come.

