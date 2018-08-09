Wozniacki crashes out of Rogers Cup, falls to Sabalenka

Thirty-ninth-ranked Aryna Sabalenka caused a major upset by defeating the second-ranked player on the WTA circuit, Caroline Wozniacki, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(4) in second-round action of the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

The Belarusian advances to play 14th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium in the third round.

More to come.