Wozniacki crashes out of Rogers Cup, falls to Sabalenka

After losing the first set, Aryna Sabalenka came from behind to defeat Caroline Wozniacki in round two action at the Rogers Cup (5-7, 6-2, 7-6).

Thirty-ninth-ranked Aryna Sabalenka caused a major upset by defeating the second-ranked player on the WTA circuit, Caroline Wozniacki, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(4) in second-round action of the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

The Belarusian advances to play 14th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium in the third round.

More to come.

More from Sportsnet
Djokovic stunned by Tsitsipas at Rogers Cup
Canadian Press
Dimitrov edges Tiafoe in thriller to reach Rogers Cup quarters
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.