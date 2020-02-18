Yoshihito Nishioka rallies past John Millman at Delray Beach Open

Yoshihito Nishioka. (Andy Wong/AP)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Yoshihito Nishioka rallied past No. 5-seeded John Millman 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 on the opening day of the Delray Beach Open on Monday.

It was Millman’s first match since a wrenching loss to Roger Federer at the Australian Open last month.

Wild card Ryan Harrison of the United States joined Nishioka in the second round by beating Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-2. No. 7-seeded Adrian Mannarino rallied past Soonwoo Kwon 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Top-seeded Nick Kygrios plays his opening match Tuesday.

More from Sportsnet
Felix-Auger-Aliassime
Canada's Auger-Aliassime returns to top 20 after reaching Rotterdam final
Canadian Press
Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Gael Monfils in Rotterdam final
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.