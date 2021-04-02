Andreescu’s journey to Miami Open final has unlocked her greatness once more

“Success is a journey, not a destination. The doing is often more important than the outcome.”

That quote has long been attributed to legendary three-time grand slam champion and African-American trailblazer Arthur Ashe, an aggressive and ruthless competitor on the tennis court, an enigmatic and thoughtful personality off it.

It is also a microcosm of what it is to watch a tennis match played by Canada’s Bianca Andreescu.

She takes us, the viewer, along for the emotional and bumpy journey as we are captivated, not simply with breathtaking shot making, but also with her unwavering sense of self-belief and determination.

That determination has pushed Andreescu into the finals of the Miami Open, just her third event of 2021 season, since she made a return to the tour following a 15-month absence.

Now she will meet world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia for the WTA 1000 title.

It is the first-career meeting between the two players, and Andreescu’s only time squaring off against a current world No. 1. It’s also an opportunity she is relishing.

“I’ve wanted to play her for a long time now, so I’m super excited for that,” Andreescu said after her semifinal win. “I love a challenge and I know she’s going to challenge me.”

Barty is a true master of her craft — a tactician with exceptional variety, angles, precision, and a penetrating forehand she can unleash at any given moment.

Her high tennis I.Q. is what helped guide her to become a French Open champion in 2019, one of the nine titles she has won on tour.

Andreescu will rely on her powerful baseline game, physicality, and tenacious resilience in tough moments to counter the Australian.

It has all served her well this fortnight.

After a straight-sets win over qualifier Tereza Martincova, Andreescu knocked out powerhouse Garbine Muguruza, the WTA leader in wins this season, with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory in the round of 16.

She physically and mentally overcame Sara Sorribes Tormo in two-hours-and-35 minutes, thwarting the Spaniard’s impeccable court coverage, spins, and competitive spirit.

Finally, she halted Greece’s Maria Sakkari 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 in a rain-delayed marathon match that wrapped up at 1:35 a.m. ET.

Andreescu came back from the brink on multiple occasions in the encounter, saving two set points in the opening set, and rallying from down 4-2, and then 6-5 in the 3rd set, before taking control in the decisive tiebreak.

Andreescu has even managed to surprise herself at times with the quality of shots she can produce. Like this on the run forehand squash shot pass against Muguruza, the best of the tournament:

“Sometimes I literally feel like I’m an octopus out there, running side-to-side,” Andreescu remarked after her win over Sakkari. “I feel like I have eight legs. It’s insane – sometimes I don’t even know how I get to some shots.”

Andreescu also has a penchant for big matches. She’s 8-3 in her career against top-10 opponents.

The longer the duration of the match, the better she seems to fare as well. Twenty-three of Andreescu’s last 38 tour matches have gone the full three sets – she’s won 20 of them.

This will be her first contested final since her major victory at Flushing Meadows. Nearly 18 months ago, Andreescu defeated Serena Williams at the US Open to capture the first singles grand slam title in Canadian history.

It was one of three titles on the season from Andreescu and signalled the emergence of a full-fledged Canadian tennis superstar.

Unfortunately, that momentum was halted — not by her opponents, but her body.

After injuring her knee at the WTA Finals near the tail end of 2019, Andreescu took a pause, almost in sync with the rest of the world, and missed the 2020 season in its entirety. The 2021 Australian Open was the official site of her comeback to the tour, but Miami seems to have unlocked the greatness we witnessed in New York.

We can all now settle in for another journey Saturday afternoon.

Regardless of the outcome of the match, what she is doing on court is undeniably special.

That is more than enough for this tennis fan.