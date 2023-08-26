Canada’s Bianca Andreescu withdraws from U.S. Open due to injury

Canadian Bianca Andreescu withdrew from the U.S. Open on Saturday and will be replaced by a qualifier/lucky loser.

The former U.S. Open champion pulled out of the Cincinnati Open with a stress fracture in her back.

“During my match in Washington I started experiencing pain in my back that kept getting worse and I did everything I could the other night in Montreal to play at my highest level,” wrote Andreescu in a post shared on social media back on Aug. 12. “All of this led me to undergo medical examinations and sadly the results have revealed a small stress fracture in my back. This unfortunately means that I won’t be able to compete in Cincinnati.”

The 23-year-old Andreescu, who won the U.S. Open in 2019, was ousted in the first round of the National Bank Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Camila Giorgi. Post-match, Andreescu said she was dealing with joint pains in her back that kept her from performing at her best.

The Mississauga, Ont., native has dealt with various injuries over the course of her career, including two torn ligaments in her ankle earlier this season.

The U.S. Open, which will run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10, is the final Grand Slam tournament of the season.