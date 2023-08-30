Canada’s Fernandez and American partner Townsend advance at U.S. Open

Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez and her American partner Taylor Townsend have advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open’s women’s doubles tournament.

Fernandez and Townsend beat Olivia Center and Kate Fakih of the United States 6-0, 6-3 on Wednesday.

The match took only an hour and one minute to play.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., and Townsend won five of 12 break points.

They had an 83 per cent win percentage on first serve compared to their opponents’ 52 per cent.

Fernandez and Townsend also dominated on second serve 73 per cent to 42 per cent.

They will face the winner of a match between France’s Alizé Cornet and Polish partner Katarzyna Piter and the Spanish pairing of Rebeka Masarova and Aliona Bolsova.