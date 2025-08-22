Canada’s Rebecca Marino will play in the US Open main draw after beating Czechia’s Dominika Salkova 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 in the third and final round of qualifying Friday.

Marino converted four of her five breakpoint chances, while saving seven of 11 opportunities, to win the match in two hours and 13 minutes.

The 34-year-old from Vancouver will join Canadian rising star Victoria Mboko and Leylah Fernandez in the women’s singles bracket.

Mboko, who turns 19 on Tuesday, enters the hardcourt major tournament as the top-ranked Canadian, seeded 22nd in the women’s draw after winning the National Bank Open in Montreal earlier this month.

The Toronto teen, who grew up in Burlington, Ont., faces a stiff test from two-time Grand Slam winner Barbora Krejcikova in the opening round Sunday.

The 31st-seeded Fernandez of Laval, Que., meanwhile, will open against a qualifier at the final Grand Slam of the season.

In the men’s bracket, 25th seed Félix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal will also meet a qualifier.