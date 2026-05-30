PARIS — Canada's Victoria Mboko has bowed out in the third round of women's singles at the French Open with a three-sets loss to Madison Keys of the United States.

Keys prevailed 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 over the ninth-seeded Mboko in the clay court Grand Slam tournament.

Mboko from Burlington, Ont., also reached the third round in her French Open debut last year.

The 19-year-old trailed Keys 4-2 in the third set, but worked her way back into contention to get to 5-5.

Mboko had serve to force a tiebreaker, but she was broken by the 19th-seeded Keys in the match that took two and a half hours to complete.