Blue Jays activate Steve Pearce, send Chris Coghlan to DL

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays placed Chris Coghlan on the disabled list with a left wrist contusion to make room for Steve Pearce, who was activated from the 10-day DL on Friday.
The move means outfielder Dwight Smith Jr., who impressed with three hits and a stolen base in his first career start Wednesday, stays on the roster.
Keeping Smith makes some sense as he’s the only player they have in the big-leagues with substantial left field experience in the absence of Ezequiel Carrera, who suffered a fractured right foot earlier this week.
Pearce returns from a right calf strain that has sidelined him since May 14, when he left a 3-2 win over Seattle with the injury. In 27 games with the Blue Jays, he’s slashed .205/.256/.373 with four homers and 10 RBIs but just five walks against 24 strikeouts in 90 plate appearances.
In six rehab games with double-A New Hampshire and triple-A Buffalo, he went 2-for-22 with a walk and five strikeouts. Pearce is expected to get the bulk of outfield reps but Smith could certainly work himself into some playing time.